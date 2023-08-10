Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,667,000 after buying an additional 365,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,500 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,114,000 after acquiring an additional 169,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,863 shares of company stock worth $1,564,470. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.