Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,320,000 after buying an additional 154,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,865,000 after buying an additional 199,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,302,000 after buying an additional 1,002,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $99.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.91 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

