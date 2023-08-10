Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of FMC worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $86.95 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.