Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Embecta updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. Embecta has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 493.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 728.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Embecta in the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

