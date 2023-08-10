RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 66.32% from the company’s previous close.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

RAPT opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $826.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

