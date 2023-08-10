StockNews.com Upgrades Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to Hold

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of MX stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $13.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 252,858 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 100,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 93,655 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 217,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
