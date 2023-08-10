StockNews.com Upgrades Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to Hold

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of MX stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $13.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 252,858 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 100,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 93,655 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 217,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

