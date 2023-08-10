Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,459 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of AES worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AES by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,259,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,412,000 after buying an additional 185,594 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 11,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

