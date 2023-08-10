Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Issues Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.
Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.33, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.
GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Laurentian dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
