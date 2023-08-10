Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Insider Sells $129,030.00 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 50,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,902,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VRNA opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 26.29, a quick ratio of 26.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

