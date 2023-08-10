Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 66 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $167.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

