Jesus Rodriguez Calvo Sells 1,605 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $44,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:FDP opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.