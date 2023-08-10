Jesus Rodriguez Calvo Sells 1,605 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $44,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSE:FDP opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $32.49.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 27.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
