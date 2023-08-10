Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $151,220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,400,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,741,000 after purchasing an additional 284,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,280,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,185,000 after buying an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SYF opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

