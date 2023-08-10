SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

SSR Mining Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$19.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.97. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.01 and a 12-month high of C$23.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bankshares increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.50 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

