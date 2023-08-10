Sigma Planning Corp Has $793,000 Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 947.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

