Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $385,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TopBuild by 85.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 152.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $296.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $300.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.94.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $217,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,197.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $217,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,197.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,006 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.