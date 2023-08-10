Sigma Planning Corp Sells 12,387 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,387 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 114,738 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $597,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,033 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,677,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GOVT stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

