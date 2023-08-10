Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,714,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,010,000 after acquiring an additional 264,335 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,642,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,123,000 after purchasing an additional 234,223 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 3,804,024 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,975,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,192,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

