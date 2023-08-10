Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.07 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

