Herbert W. Moloney III Purchases 2,000 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) Director Herbert W. Moloney III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,475.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE LEE opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEE

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.