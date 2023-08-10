Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) CFO Sells $33,985.30 in Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Blosil sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $33,985.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,150,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,695.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dominic Blosil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,530 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $15,104.10.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Traeger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Traeger had a negative net margin of 47.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caz Investments LP raised its stake in Traeger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 232.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 50,534 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

