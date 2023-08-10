Insider Buying: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Acquires $34,041.28 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,041.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,274,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,825.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

On Thursday, August 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 67,695 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $249,117.60.

Superior Industries International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SUP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 208.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 216,846 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 749,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 108,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

(Get Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.