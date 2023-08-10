Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PXSAP opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

