F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.
F & M Bank Price Performance
F & M Bank stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.39. F & M Bank has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About F & M Bank
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than F & M Bank
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Best Renewable Energy Stocks as Summer Heat Builds
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Kinder Morgan Shines With Dividend Yield, Cash Flow, Buybacks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.