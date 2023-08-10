F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

F & M Bank Price Performance

F & M Bank stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.39. F & M Bank has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

