JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $18.32 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $18.32 million and $78,268.06 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

