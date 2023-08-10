Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $297,470.19 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020113 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017477 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013813 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,490.42 or 1.00076491 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00860131 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $288,651.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.