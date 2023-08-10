Energy Transfer LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Energy Transfer has a dividend payout ratio of 84.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

ET stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Energy Transfer by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 919,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,979,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after acquiring an additional 109,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

