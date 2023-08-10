Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th.

SLF stock opened at C$68.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 49.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$52.97 and a 12 month high of C$70.11. The firm has a market cap of C$40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.28.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$11.98 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.218018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.08.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

