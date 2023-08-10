First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

FMBH stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $618.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Mid Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

