Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 100,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,781,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,422,683.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 650,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 164,355 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 56,740 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 131,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

