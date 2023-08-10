Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

FITB stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

