Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Sells $544,500.00 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $544,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $390.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAOI. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

