Insider Buying: Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Insider Acquires $49,998.96 in Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,998.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $733,757.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kyle Steven Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Kyle Steven Brown acquired 2,148 shares of Trinity Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $24,938.28.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $516.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 270.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

