Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Issued By Zacks Research

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Chemours in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

CC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CC

Chemours Stock Performance

CC stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Chemours has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -147.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 5,257.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.