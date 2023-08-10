Barrington Research Comments on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.21 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cinemark by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

