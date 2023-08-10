Insider Selling: Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider Sells 8,588 Shares of Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) insider Steve Crummett sold 8,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,852 ($23.67), for a total value of £159,049.76 ($203,258.48).

Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 1,874 ($23.95) on Thursday. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,330 ($17.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,015 ($25.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,846.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,770.31. The firm has a market cap of £887.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,430.77, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 36 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,769.23%.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

