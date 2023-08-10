Briggs Morrison Sells 52,855 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDXGet Free Report) Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $965,660.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,863.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 10th, Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $1,078,242.00.
  • On Friday, June 9th, Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,119,468.90.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNDX opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNDX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

