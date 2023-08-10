Briggs Morrison Sells 52,855 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $965,660.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,863.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $1,078,242.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,119,468.90.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNDX opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $29.86.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNDX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Articles

