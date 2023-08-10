CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.92) Per Share

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.92) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.17). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.37) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.16) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRSP. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.