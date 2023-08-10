Insider Buying: Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Insider Purchases 6,860 Shares of Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) insider David McCreadie bought 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £39,788 ($50,847.28).

Secure Trust Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

STB stock opened at GBX 592.71 ($7.57) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 601.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 662.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.96 million, a PE ratio of 388.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.92. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 550 ($7.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.31).

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,960.53%.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

