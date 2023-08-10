Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) Insider Purchases £18,000 in Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Lennard Alexander Kolff Van Oosterwijk acquired 100,000 shares of Atlantic Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,003.19).
Atlantic Lithium Stock Up 9.0 %
Shares of ALL stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.89 million, a P/E ratio of -940.00 and a beta of 0.02. Atlantic Lithium Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 16.15 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 52.17 ($0.67). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.21.
Atlantic Lithium Company Profile
