Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) Insider Purchases £18,000 in Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Lennard Alexander Kolff Van Oosterwijk acquired 100,000 shares of Atlantic Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,003.19).

Atlantic Lithium Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.89 million, a P/E ratio of -940.00 and a beta of 0.02. Atlantic Lithium Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 16.15 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 52.17 ($0.67). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.21.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Featured Articles

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

