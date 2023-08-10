Insider Buying: Milton Capital Plc (LON:MII) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Milton Capital Plc (LON:MII – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Burne bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,389.78).
Milton Capital Price Performance
Shares of MII stock opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Thursday. Milton Capital Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.20 ($0.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.88.
About Milton Capital
