Insider Buying: Milton Capital Plc (LON:MII) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Milton Capital Plc (LON:MII – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Burne bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,389.78).

Milton Capital Price Performance

Shares of MII stock opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Thursday. Milton Capital Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.20 ($0.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.88.

About Milton Capital

Milton Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on one or more acquisitions in the form of a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, asset acquisition, scheme of arrangement, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

