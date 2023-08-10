Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on EverQuote from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EverQuote from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EverQuote

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $188.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in EverQuote by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in EverQuote by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $25,074.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 158,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $25,074.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 158,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $74,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,970.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,271 shares of company stock valued at $196,939. 38.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.