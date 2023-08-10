Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Lowered by Analyst

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PRA Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for PRA Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

PRA Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.23.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.10 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PRA Group news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly purchased 7,425 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PRA Group news, CEO Vikram A. Atal bought 40,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly purchased 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 54,925 shares of company stock worth $1,044,210 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PRA Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PRA Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.