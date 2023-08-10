Merus to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Merus in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.86). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Merus alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Merus Stock Performance

MRUS opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Merus has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.