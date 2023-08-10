Analysts Set Expectations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.00) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MIRM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $141,023.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $25,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $141,023.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,842 shares of company stock worth $226,797. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

