5,000 Shares in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IES by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in IES by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IES by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IES by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

IESC stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.28. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.19%.

In other IES news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,515 over the last ninety days. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

