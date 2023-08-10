Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 34,000 Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.15% of Epsilon Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 256.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 335,076 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 499,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 199,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,360.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 148,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Epsilon Energy

In other news, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,422. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason Stabell bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $90,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,200 shares in the company, valued at $211,422. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,768,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,842,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $990,180. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EPSN opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 50.33%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Epsilon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.