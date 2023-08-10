Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.18 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS.

Masonite International Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $106.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

In other Masonite International news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 234,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

