Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,900 Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Stock Up 0.3 %

AJX opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $160.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.81. Great Ajax Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84.

Great Ajax Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Great Ajax Profile

(Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Further Reading

