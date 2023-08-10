14,800 Shares in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Laureate Education by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Laureate Education by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

