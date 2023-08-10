Bailard Inc. Has $194,000 Stock Position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 254.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,041 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ARC Document Solutions worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ARC stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $151.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.08%.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Stories

